BJP MPs Mukesh Rajput, Pratap Sarangi Injured in Parliament Protests, Blame Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

The 69-year-old Sarangi's temple seemed to be bleeding and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Rajput is said to be in critical condition and in ICU, as per reports.

According to sources, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Piyush Goyal, and other BJP leaders are going to RML hospital to meet Sarangi.

So This Happened': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi responded saying, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

This development comes as leaders and MPs from the INDI alliance, particularly Congress, are planning to stage protests on Thursday to reinforce their demand for Amit Shah ’s resignation, ANI reported. According to the news agency, the protests will be organised at all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) at the state and district headquarters.

Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar Sparks Row

The whole showdown began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded the two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, where he asserted that taking BR Ambedkar's name has become a "fashion" now.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they took God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said.

He further added, "Take his name 100 times more, but I want to say what are your sentiments about him."

Shah also stated that BR Ambedkar had to resign from the first Cabinet amid his disagreement with the then-PM Jawaharlal Nehru-led government.