Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Guna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, covering the entire Ashok Nagar district and parts of Shivpuri and Guna districts.

Advertisement

BJP National General Secretary Vindod Tawde announced the first list of 195 BJP candidates from 16 states and 2 Union Territories (UT) for the Lok Sabha polls likely to be held in April-May this year. The list featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, who will contest from the incumbent Varansi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Tawde said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi various public interest decisions have been taken in the last 10 years. This time the Sankalp should be BJP 370 & NDA 400 ‘par’."

Advertisement

He further added that Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju will; contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh.