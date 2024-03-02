English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

BJP Names Jyotiraditya Scindia From MP's Guna Seat for Lok Sabha Polls

BJP on Saturday announced that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Guna constituency.

scindia
BJP Names Jyotiraditya Scindia From MP's Guna Seat for Lok Sabha Polls | Image:X/@JM_Scindia
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh. 

Guna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, covering the entire Ashok Nagar district and parts of Shivpuri and Guna districts.

Advertisement

BJP National General Secretary Vindod Tawde announced the first list of 195 BJP candidates from 16 states and 2 Union Territories (UT) for the Lok Sabha polls likely to be held in April-May this year. The list featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, who will contest from the incumbent Varansi seat in Uttar Pradesh. 

Tawde said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi various public interest decisions have been taken in the last 10 years. This time the Sankalp should be BJP 370 & NDA 400 ‘par’."   

Advertisement

He further added that Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju will; contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

2 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

2 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

3 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Vickat, Mark Zuckerberg Dress Up For Jungle-themed Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 Live Score: RCB vs MI

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. NIA Arrests Conspirator in RSS leader R Rudresh's Murder Case | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. BJP's First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 Includes 34 Ministers

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo