BJP President Nadda Calls Congress 'Parasite Party', Alleges Betrayal Of Public Trust

Hyderabad: Alleging that Congress is a "parasite party", BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the grand old party depends on regional outfits to win elections.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Telangana unit of BJP to "expose" the alleged failures of the Congress government during the last one year, he said the grand old party makes tall promises to win elections in states but betrays people after coming to power.

"The Congress is a parasite party. A parasite party is one that sticks to a tree like a creeper and tries to stand by taking strength from the tree. It dries up that tree." The Congress does not stand on its own strength and it also "drowns" the party on whose support it stands, he said.

The Congress and BJP had a direct contest in 64 (Lok Sabha) seats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and the saffron party won 62 of them in the recently held Parliamentary elections.

Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and others, he said the Congress wins there with the help of regional parties.

"The Congress party is a party which is standing on crutches," he said and added that it runs with the support of regional parties.

Alleging that the ruling government in Telangana takes loans heavily, he said the Congress implements Charvaka's philosophy that stresses on materialism and taking loans for the sake of "fun".

"When you cease to exist, who remembers your loan? Congress has also decided to rule by taking loans as long as it is in power. When your rule ends, who will remember you? You will go forever," he said.

It has been long since Congress lost power in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and others, but it could never regain strength in those states. A similar fate awaits the party in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where it is currently in power, he said.

Accusing Congress of coming to power in the three states by making false promises to people, Nadda said the governments there have not implemented their assurances.

He cited the examples of old pension schemes for employees and five lakh jobs in Himachal, and financial assistance to unemployed youth and agriculture workers in Telangana as among the unfulfilled promises of Congress.

In Karnataka, Congress had promised Rs 15,000 to Anganwadi workers but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are not getting free time from their fight with each other, he said.

He said there was "euphoria" about Congress and opposition parties being weak when the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru became Premier for a third term. However, Narendra Modi won a third term in office though opposition parties were strong, he said.

He also said the country heard about anti-incumbency for 60 years, but it is pro-incumbency after Modi's advent.

When the BJP comes to power in states, the governments don't go but the party gets re-elected to serve the people, Nadda said, and gave examples of electoral successes in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and several others.