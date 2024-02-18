English
Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 13:31 IST

BJP protests against Delhi govt for no employment allowance to youth

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday for not proving unemployment allowance to the youth in the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in its last seven years rule provided employment to just over 400 youths in the city.

"Kejriwal is now promising unemployment allowances as his party is going to contest assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Why he did not do the same in Delhi where there are 14 lakh registered unemployed youth," Gupta said.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, in his recent visits to Uttarakhand and Goa, where elections are due next year, promised monthly unemployment allowances to the youth if his party forms governments in the twin states.

The BJP protesters headed towards Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road from Chandgiram Akhara but were stopped by the police at a barricade. PTI VIT AQS AQS

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 13:31 IST

