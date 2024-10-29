sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:23 IST, October 29th 2024

BJP Questions Fielding Of Nawab Malik Over Alleged Dawood Links By Ajit Pawar's NCP

Mahayuti (Shivsena) official candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is Suresh Patil also known as Bullet Patil. Polls will be held on November 20.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate from Mankhurd seat Nawab Malik arrives to file his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai | Image: ANI
22:23 IST, October 29th 2024