BJP Goes Back to 2018 When Abhay Thipsay Joined BJP As TMC Loses Cool on Justice Abhijit's Move

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday retorted to the opposition bloc after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned Calcutta High Court Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's move to join the saffron camp.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court and hours later, he announced that he would be joining the BJP on March 7.

Making the opposition remember the history, BJP National Spokesperson Gunjan Verma recounted the event where a former judge of the Bombay and Allahabad high courts Justice Abhay Thipsay joined the Congress.

The former judge entered Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in 2018 during an event in Maharashtra. “I decided to join Congress and met the party president in Mumbai today,” Thipsay had said.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Verma said, “No judgment was ever delivered in isolation by Justice Abhijit Ganguly or other judges. Moreover, the Constitution doesn't state any law for any cooling period (for judges to enter politics after retirement).”

“Do we need greater accountability from the judiciary? Yes. Do we need greater transparency in the Indian judiciary system? Yes, we need. Ideally, we should have a cooling-off period but it is subjective amnesia and criticism (in Abhijit Ganguly's case),” she added.

INDI Loses Cool on Abhijit's Move

Questioning Gangopadhyay's impartiality as a judge, the TMC slammed him claiming he was in touch with the saffron camp when he delivered judgments in various cases which indicted the party leaders.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that Gangopadhyay was in touch with the BJP when he gave judgments.

"He (Gangopadhyay) has spoken the truth. It was likely a slip of the tongue. But I thank him for telling the truth. He said 'I approached the BJP, BJP approached me'. This is very interesting and you have to read between the lines. It is clear that he was in touch with the BJP when he delivered his judgments. I leave the rest to the people to understand," said Abhishek Banerjee.

After resigning as judge, Gangopadhyay slammed the TMC, by saying, “I have selected the BJP as my party of choice since it is the only national party that is fighting against the corrupt and goon-infested TMC in Bengal.”

Gangopadhyay questioned the political culture of a section of Trinamool leaders who found it "fashionable to attack a judge instead of his judgment".

"TMC leaders have been abusing me for quite some time. They have little understanding that while they are at liberty to challenge my judgment, they can't verbally attack a judge. Such instigations only helped me to firm up my resolve to fight them in the larger sphere of politics" he said.





