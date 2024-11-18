sb.scorecardresearch
  • BJP's 'Chota Popat' Jibe at Rahul Gandhi After He Mocks PM Modi's 'Ek ain oh Safe Hain' Slogan

Published 20:23 IST, November 18th 2024

BJP's 'Chota Popat' Jibe at Rahul Gandhi After He Mocks PM Modi's 'Ek ain oh Safe Hain' Slogan

The BJP hit back at the Congress leader on Monday, calling him “chota popat” which it claimed was coined by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray to mock him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Image: PTI
20:23 IST, November 18th 2024