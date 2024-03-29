×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

BJP's Rekha Patra Lodges Complaint Over 'Privacy' Issues Against TMC Leader

Patra alleged that Bhattacharya made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Leader Rekha Patra
BJP Leader Rekha Patra | Image:X
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Basirhat candidate, Rekha Patra, who highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali region, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against the Trinamool Congress nominee Debangshu Bhattacharyya for alleged 'violation' of her privacy.

Patra's lawyer wrote a letter to the NCW and to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Bhattacharyya, the TMC nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and head of the party's social media cell, made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.

"Recently, through a post on Debangshu Bhattacharyya's Facebook account, the TMC candidate from Tamluk has shared the private details of my client, such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details, as well as the Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of my client's right to privacy and an outrage to her modesty by making her personal details public," the letter read.

The BJP candidate, through her counsel, urged the commissions to take immediate action against the TMC leader for "violating her right to privacy, outraging her modesty, and breaching provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

(Inputs from PTI).

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

