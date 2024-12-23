BJP's Sunil Jakhar Urges Farmers to End Hunger Strike

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on National Farmers' Day urged protesting farmer leaders to end their prolonged hunger strike, citing serious health risks and the fading media attention on their cause.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar called for unity among farmer unions and stressed the need for constructive dialogue to address the ongoing agricultural issues in Punjab. of farming is a shared worry across Punjab.

Speaking on the ongoing hunger strike by some farmer leaders, Jakhar expressed concern about their health. "It's been 27 days. Initially, no one inquired about them, but for the past 10 days, leaders have started checking on their condition. Despite their visits, no one has told them to end their fast, nor have they promised to join their struggle. Their lives are precious, and I urge them to value their lives, as this hunger strike is causing serious health damage," he said.

He pointed out that media attention on the issue is fading. "Reports have moved from the front pages to less prominent coverage, while their health, including their kidney and liver functions, is worsening," Jakhar warned.

The BJP state President also highlighted the Supreme Court's involvement, describing it as rare. "The Supreme Court has already expressed its concern, and they have the power to overturn Lok Sabha decisions. The purpose of the hunger strike has been fulfilled, and it is time to conclude the protest," he said.

Meanwhile, Jhakhar also condemned political exploitation of the situation, criticizing calls for candlelight marches for those still alive. "Leaders are waiting for something unfortunate to happen so they can politicize it. Some are even preparing speeches in advance," he remarked.

Jakhar then urged farmer leaders to show unity before mobilizing others. "Nine blasts have occurred so far. Pakistan is trying to destabilize Punjab, and the youth, due to unemployment and a desire to move abroad, are susceptible to indulging in wrong activities," he said.

He reiterated his opposition to MSP guarantees, arguing they would harm Punjab. He also urged Bhagwant Mann's government to focus on law and order rather than foreign trips.

Appealing to farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jakhar said, "Unite your associates and convince them to end the hunger strike. Their voices have already reached the authorities."

Ending the conference, Jakhar recited Gurdas Alam's lines: "My savior doesn't find an auspicious day for my rescue, those who claim to save my life guide me elsewhere, while they sit in different places." (ANI)