Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi Yadav for 'Consuming Liquor' in Dry State Bihar

Sushil Modi on Wednesday sparked a controversy after demanding probe against Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly consuming alcohol in dry state.

Ronit Singh
BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi Yadav for 'Consuming Liquor' in Dry State Bihar | Image:PTI/File
Patna: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on Wednesday sparked a controversy after demanding probe against former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly consuming alcohol in dry state. 

Taking to X, Modi attributed expelled RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi and claimed that Yadav consumed liquor in the dry state during his tenure as Deputy CM. 

He further sought probe and urged the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA Bihar government to conducted detailed inquiry into the matter. There has been a complete ban on the consumption, sale and storage of liquor in Bihar since 2016. 

"If found guilty of breaking the law, Tejashwi Yadav should also face consequences similar to those imposed on ordinary citizens of the state," Sushil Modi said.

RJD Retorts to Modi's Tweet 

Respoding to the BJP, threatning legal action against Yadav, RJD said their government should be given credit for the liquor ban in the state. 

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari blamed the previous NDA government for the proliferation of liquor shops in Bihar that were decisively closed by the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in 2016.

Meanwhile, RJD's ally Congress slammed Sushil Modi over the claims. Congress leader Asit Nath Tiwari said that Tejashwi Yadav must file a defamation case against Sushil Modi.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

