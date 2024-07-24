Published 18:47 IST, July 24th 2024
BJP Stages 'Day-And-Night' Dharna in Karnataka Assembly, Council Over MUDA Scam | Video
The BJP in Karnataka announced that it would stage a 'day-and-night' protest in both the houses for not permitting discussions over the MUDA scam.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Stages 'Day-And-Night' Dharna in Karnataka Assembly, Council Over MUDA Scam | Video | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:47 IST, July 24th 2024