×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

BJP to Get 25 Seats in Bengal - Amit Shah Exudes Confidence at Republic Summit 2024

While speaking with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Amit Shah said, "We want to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again. 25 seat target for BJP in WB."

Reported by: Digital Desk
amit shah
Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah said, "We want to make Bengal 'sonar bangla' again. 25 seat target for BJP in Bengal.” | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing industry captains at the Republic Summit 2024, exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Shah claimed that the saffron party will win over 25 seats out of 42 parliamentary seats in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah said, "We want to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' once again. 25 seat target for BJP in Bengal.”

Advertisement

In the 2019 general elections, BJP had won 19 seats in Bengal, whereas Congress claimed 2 and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) 22.

Advertisement

Amit Shah takes a jibe on Mamata govt

He also took a jibe at Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali violence by saying that the incident has exposed the ruling state govt, adding that change in state govt is inevitable.

Advertisement

He said,” The Sandeshkhali incident has exposed the West Bengal government. What has happened with the women there is condemnable. Change of government is inevitable in West Bengal.” 

Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's biggest news summit, kicked off with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', before 2047.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel7 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Says Amit Shah

    Republic Summit9 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata: Amit Shah at Republic Summit

    Republic Summit10 minutes ago

  4. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo