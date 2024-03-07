Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah said, "We want to make Bengal 'sonar bangla' again. 25 seat target for BJP in Bengal.” | Image:Republic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing industry captains at the Republic Summit 2024, exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Shah claimed that the saffron party will win over 25 seats out of 42 parliamentary seats in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Shah said, "We want to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' once again. 25 seat target for BJP in Bengal.”

In the 2019 general elections, BJP had won 19 seats in Bengal, whereas Congress claimed 2 and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) 22.

Amit Shah takes a jibe on Mamata govt

He also took a jibe at Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali violence by saying that the incident has exposed the ruling state govt, adding that change in state govt is inevitable.

He said,” The Sandeshkhali incident has exposed the West Bengal government. What has happened with the women there is condemnable. Change of government is inevitable in West Bengal.”

