  • BJP to Organise Tricolour March in All 403 Assembly Constituencies of UP

Published 08:09 IST, August 11th 2024

UP BJP organizes a statewide "tricolour march" from August 11-13, promoting patriotism under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, with broad participation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP BJP to organize Tricolour march in all constituencies under 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'.
  • 2 min read
