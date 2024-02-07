Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

BJP to Shortlist Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

In Uttar Pradesh, 10 Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in April and elections for these are being held this month.

Digital Desk
Representative Image.
Representative Image. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to shortlist candidates for the upcoming biennial elections, due on February 27, along with keeping relevant factors in the Lok Sabha elections and also the organizational importance of the candidates.

The names will be shortlisted soon and will be sent to the party’s central leadership for final approval.

In Uttar Pradesh, 10 Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in April and elections for these are being held this month.

Of these 10 seats, the saffron party holds 9 and its retiring members include Anil Jain, Anil Agarwal, Ashok Bajpai, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, GVL Narsimha Rao, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Harnath Singh Yadav.

Sources have revealed that the BJP was likely to introduce some fresh faces for the Upper House this time and will also accommodate some veterans.

The BJP will be backed by its 3 allies, the Apna Dal-S, Nishad Party, and SBSP.

The party will also receive the support of the Raja Bhaiya led Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) which has been leaning in favour of the ruling party.

(With IANS inputs)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

