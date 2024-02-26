Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 22:44 IST

BJP trying to divide society, says Nath on communal violence in MP

BJP trying to divide society, says Nath on communal violence in MP

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Indore, Apr 17 (PTI) In the wake of recent communal flare-ups in parts of Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere in the country, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to divide the society through its political tricks.

Talking to reporters here, Nath said, "The recent incidents of riots are completely against the culture of our country. Our culture is to unite the people and BJP is trying to divide the society through its political tricks." The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that he has spoken to the Inspector General of Police of Indore Range over phone and told him to restore peace at the earliest in Khargone, where communal violence was witnessed during on the day of Ram Navami last Sunday.

Advertisement

Khargone continues to be under curfew since the communal clashes broke out.

He said the police officer has assured him that law and order will be maintained in violence-hit Khargone.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that a scuffle broke out among local Congress leaders at the time of Nath's arrival in Indore. Some Congress leaders were also seen misbehaving with the security personnel. PTI HWP ADU NP NP

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

7 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  2. Indian National Arrested With More than 1 Kg of Gold at Nepal's Airport

    World34 minutes ago

  3. Vettaiyan To Indian 2: Much-awaited Tamil Movies To Release In 2024

    Galleries36 minutes ago

  4. KIUG 2023: Chandigarh University’s Vikash creates new Games record

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  5. Rathee Told me 6 Months Back That His Life is In Danger: Chautala

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo