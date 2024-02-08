Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

BJP veteran LK Advani to attend Ayodhya Ram Temple's inauguration, VHP confirms

BJP veteran LK Advani will be attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony on January 22, announced the VHP.

Digital Desk
ayodhya
VHP members handing over the Ram Temple inauguration's invitation card. | Image:ayodhya
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BJP veteran LK Advani will be attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony on January 22, announced the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. In a video message on January 10, International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar said that Advani has agreed to visit Ayodhya and all arrangements will be made for the 96-year-old. 

#WATCH | International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar says, "BJP veteran LK Advani will attend Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on 22nd January in Ayodhya..." pic.twitter.com/NXEM27SGxc

— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

“When we went to invite him, there were discussions about logistics. How will he be taken there? How long can he sit? Will there be a doctor available?” Kumar said. He added that Advani's family has been assured that “his presence is important and that is why all arrangements will be made for him.” 

“We are happy that despite being 96-years-old and being unwell, he has agreed to visit Ayodhya,” he further said. 

BJP's Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi (90), who played a key role in the 1990 Rath Yatra, were extended the invitation by the VHP on December 19, 2023.

The invitation, however, turned controversial after Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said that they have been asked not to attend the event considering their age. 

“Both are elders in the (Sangh) family and considering their age, they have been requested not to come. Both have accepted our request,” Rai said in December.  

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

