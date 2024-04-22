Advertisement

New Delhi: After a major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill area in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD of criminal negligence.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Ghazipur dumping yard as firefighters toiled to bring the flames under control on Sunday evening. The officials have listed hit abd dry weather conditions as the reason behind the fire. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and officials claimed that the fire was doused in the night. However, on Monday morning smoke continues to billow from the landfill site, suggests the last visuals shared by ANI.

#WATCH | Smoke continues to billow from Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi where a fire broke last evening.



Delhi Fire Services say that the fire was caused due to the gas produced in the landfill. No casualty reported.



(Visuals shot at 7:15 am) pic.twitter.com/5aZNtzMWbU — ANI (@ANI)

AAP's Criminal Negligence: BJP

The BJP launched a scathing attack on AAP over the incident, accusing the AAP-led MCD of criminal negligence. “Arvind Kejriwal-led MCD's criminal negligence is responsible for the fire at Ghazipur landfill site and the resulting pollution,” said Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shakar Kapoor.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra also targeted the AAP for the incident. “Fraud Arvind Kejriwal fought the MCD elections by showing the photo of this Ghazipur landfill. This smoke is as poisonous as Kejriwal's lies and is endless,” he said in a video posted on X.

दिल्ली के गाजीपुर लैंडफिल में भयानक आग लगी हुई है



विषैला धुआं हवाओं में घुल रहा है



इसी गाजीपुर लैंडफिल की फोटो दिखा दिखाकर फ्रॉड अरविंद केजरीवाल ने MCD का चुनाव लडा



ये धुआं केजरीवाल के झूठों की तरह जहरीला है और अंतहीन है pic.twitter.com/nxXxTgjkHi — Kapil Mishra (Modi Ka Pariwar) (@KapilMishra_IND)

Ghazipur Landfill: A Poll Issue?

The BJP is likely to raise the issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, especially in the local areas. A delegation of Delhi unit of BJP-including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh, will be visiting the Ghazipur landfill site and they may stage a protest against the AAP over the same.

“We were having irritation in the throat and we were coughing due to smoke. This fire caused pollution. Everyone is suffering from this,” said a girl living nearby. Residents said that visibility has reduced due to the smoke. "When I woke up today, the area was not clearly visible. I was not able to breathe properly. I was having irritation in my eyes. As the temperature increases, fires will continue to occur. The government is not resolving this issue..." said another resident to news agency ANI.

For long, the three landfills of Delhi have been a poll issue. From AAP to BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir all have claimed that by 2024 the situations would be better as waste is being processed on a daily basis at the sites. However, people are still forced to live besides the huge mountain of garbage, inhale poisonous gases like Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide and consume intoxicated water.

Delhi Fails to Manage its ‘Landfills’: What is the Issue?

Time to time, reports have suggested that garbage dumpyard has also led to the contamination of ground water, which the residents of Ghazipur and Okhla are forced to consume. There are three landfill sites in Delhi, located at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

The Ghazipur landfill was commissioned by the Delhi government in 1984 and by 2022 it had crossed the capacity. Fires at major dumping grounds in Delhi are not new during the summer season due to increasing heat and the gases produced at the landfill sites. Three incidents of fire were reported at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours. The last fire reported in the Ghazipur landfill was in June 2023.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, only eight metres less than the Qutub Minar. In 2017, a portion of the garbage at the dumping yard fell on an adjacent road, killing two people. The landfills make segregation and proper disposal of waste nearly impossible. While the authorities have been planning to clear the landfill sites through biomining- excavating this waste from landfills, segregation it, treating it and then reclaiming the landfill land, however, the people living around the landfills still wait for some development.



