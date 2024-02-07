Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

False Allegations: ED Lashes Out At AAP's Atishi, May Take Serious Legal Action

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP hours after ED raided AAP leaders in money laundering case.

Ronit Singh
BJP Want to Suppress AAP Through Central Agencies: Atishi on ED Raids At Kejriwal's PS
BJP Want to Suppress AAP Through Central Agencies: Atishi on ED Raids At Kejriwal's PS | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) hours after the probe agency raided premises linked to AAP leaders in connection with its probe into alleged Delhi Jal Board case. 

The probe agency raided premises of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta and others in connection with a money laundering probe related to siphoning of funds from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), people familiar with the development said.

Advertisement

“ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with AAP. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others. BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid,” she said. 

Atishi further alleged that the central probe agency had deleted deleted audio from CCTV footage of interrogation in connection with the liquor policy case. The Minister said the ruling BJP was using the ED to "scare and silence" AAP by conducting raids.

Advertisement

False Allegations By AAP: ED Sources

In response to allegations raised by AAP, ED  sources claimed that probe agency will file a case and approach court against anyone including AAP (its office bearers) for ‘leveling unsubstantiated, baseless allegations; devoid of any merit.’ 

Advertisement

It further added, “Allegations levelled against ED regarding the deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious. All statements of the accused persons were recorded under CCTV surveillance and the same were supplied to the accused persons as sought by them and the Ld Trial Court was also provided the same.”

Further responding to ED's probe into the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, Atishi alleged that probe agency is threatning her party leaders since last two years. 

Advertisement

“For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested.” 

She further added that even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. "Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented."

Advertisement

Delhi Jal Board Scam

ED initiated investigations in the DJB case on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which contained scheduled offences related to corruption/bribery in DJB.

Advertisement

The FIR alleged that Jagdish Kumar Arora [the then chief engineer, DJB] awarded certain contract in Delhi Jal Board to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for total cost of 38,02,33,080 despite the fact that the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria, sources claimed. 


 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement