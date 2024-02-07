False Allegations: ED Lashes Out At AAP's Atishi, May Take Serious Legal Action

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) hours after the probe agency raided premises linked to AAP leaders in connection with its probe into alleged Delhi Jal Board case.

The probe agency raided premises of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta and others in connection with a money laundering probe related to siphoning of funds from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), people familiar with the development said.

“ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with AAP. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others. BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid,” she said.

Atishi further alleged that the central probe agency had deleted deleted audio from CCTV footage of interrogation in connection with the liquor policy case. The Minister said the ruling BJP was using the ED to "scare and silence" AAP by conducting raids.

False Allegations By AAP: ED Sources

In response to allegations raised by AAP, ED sources claimed that probe agency will file a case and approach court against anyone including AAP (its office bearers) for ‘leveling unsubstantiated, baseless allegations; devoid of any merit.’

It further added, “Allegations levelled against ED regarding the deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious. All statements of the accused persons were recorded under CCTV surveillance and the same were supplied to the accused persons as sought by them and the Ld Trial Court was also provided the same.”

Further responding to ED's probe into the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, Atishi alleged that probe agency is threatning her party leaders since last two years.

“For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested.”

She further added that even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. "Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented."

Delhi Jal Board Scam

ED initiated investigations in the DJB case on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which contained scheduled offences related to corruption/bribery in DJB.

The FIR alleged that Jagdish Kumar Arora [the then chief engineer, DJB] awarded certain contract in Delhi Jal Board to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for total cost of ₹38,02,33,080 despite the fact that the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria, sources claimed.





