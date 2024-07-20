sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:55 IST, July 20th 2024

BJP Will bring out 'White Paper' on Jharkhand's demography to protect tribal lands, rights: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said rampant infiltration has led to the shrinking of tribal population in Jharkhand and added that if the BJP forms the next government in the state, it will release a 'White Paper' on demography to protect tribal lands and rights.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP Will bring out 'White Paper' on Jharkhand's demography to protect tribal lands, rights: Shah
BJP Will bring out 'White Paper' on Jharkhand's demography to protect tribal lands, rights: Shah | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:55 IST, July 20th 2024