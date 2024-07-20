Published 23:55 IST, July 20th 2024

BJP Will bring out 'White Paper' on Jharkhand's demography to protect tribal lands, rights: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said rampant infiltration has led to the shrinking of tribal population in Jharkhand and added that if the BJP forms the next government in the state, it will release a 'White Paper' on demography to protect tribal lands and rights.