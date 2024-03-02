Tirupati Katla, BJP worker was killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday evening. | Image: X

Advertisement

Bijapur: A convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 8 pm at Toynar village when, the BJP member of the Janpad Panchayat, Tirupati Katla, was attending a wedding, news agency PTI reported citing a senior police official.

Advertisement

As Katla left the venue of the function, he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

However, officials said that the BJP member was shifted to the Bijapur district hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Advertisement

News agency PTI reports this was the seventh killing of a BJP leader or member by the suspected Naxalites in Maoist-affected areas of the state in the last one year.

This is the second death in Bijapur district. In June 2023, a local BJP leader was killed by Naxalites.

Advertisement

Last year, ahead of the state's Assembly polls in November, Ratan Dubey, the BJP's Narayanpur district unit vice president, was also hacked to death while he was campaigning for the elections.

Furthermore, in October last year, BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead at Sarkheda village in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)