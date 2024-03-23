×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:38 IST

'Blatant Interference': India Reacts Strongly to Germany's Comments on Kejriwal's Arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs sources have labelled the envoy's remarks as a "blatant interference in India's internal matters."

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Arvind Kejriwal
The Ministry of External Affairs sources have labelled the envoy's remarks as a "blatant interference in India's internal matters." | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest over comments made by the German envoy regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The Ministry of External Affairs sources have labelled the envoy's remarks as a "blatant interference in India's internal matters."

If reports are to be believed, the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today to formally protest against his comments. Enzweiler was observed leaving the MEA office located in the South Block of the national capital earlier this morning. The visit by the envoy occurred shortly after the German Foreign Ministry released an official statement regarding the arrest of Kejriwal.

What Germany Had Said?

“We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him,” the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Kejriwal Sent to 6-Day ED Custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being "involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election".

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

