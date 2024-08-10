sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Blinken Welcomes Swearing in of Yunus to Lead the Interim Government in Bangladesh

Published 06:57 IST, August 10th 2024

Blinken Welcomes Swearing in of Yunus to Lead the Interim Government in Bangladesh

US Secretary of State Blinken supports Nobel laureate Yunus, who was sworn in as Bangladesh's interim leader after Sheikh Hasina's resignation amidst protests.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Blinken
Blinken supports Yunus as interim leader after Hasina's sudden resignation | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:57 IST, August 10th 2024