Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Blueberry Samosa: Sweet Twist To Tangy Spicy Desi Snack Goes Viral | WATCH

Blueberry Samosa, a sweet take on the spicy, sour samosa, has generated discussion on social media.

Pritam Saha
Blueberry Samosa Viral On Social Media
Blueberry Samosa Viral On Social Media | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Viral: India's eating culture is changing dramatically as a result of social networking. It is bringing people together from different countries and areas, encouraging culinary creativity, and bringing back long-standing customs. Social media is clearly having an impact on many side of contemporary life, and India's rich and varied culinary culture is no exception. A video of Samosa became popular recently. Hold on! The difference is that it's not your typical desi samosa. It's 'Blueberry Samosa'.

Blueberry Samosa Sparks Debate

The "blueberry samosa," a sweet take on the spicy, sour samosa, has generated discussion on social media, with fans of the original samosa questioning the wisdom of adding sweetness to the "triangular" hot Indian food. The video uploaded by @youthbitz features the golden and crispy deep-fried triangle pastry filled with a delicious mixture of sugar and blueberry paste instead of the conventional potato filling. Furthermore, the samosa is blue! After taking that first bite, the influencer in the video can be observed to have an dissatisfied expression.

A major force behind this culinary revolution, which is altering our understanding of, and enjoyment from, food, are food bloggers and home cooks. A new wave of culinary exploration is sweeping the country as social media platforms highlight a variety of recipes and cooking tips, bridging the gap between trends and traditions. Today, there is a dynamic virtual realm where culture, creativity, and taste all come together for both traditional and foreign cuisines.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

