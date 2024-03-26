×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

BMC: Mumbai Won't Face Water Crisis As Sufficient Water Available In Reservoirs

The Mumbai civic body will not impose any water cut in the metropolis as sufficient water is available in reservoirs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body has no plans to impose any water cut in the metropolis as sufficient water is available in reservoirs.

"Due to low rainfall between June and September 2023, relatively less water is available in reservoirs, but the water supply to the city won't get affected," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated on Tuesday as PTI reported.

The state government has also made additional water available for Mumbai from the reserve quota, it said.

A high-level meeting was held at the civic headquarters on Tuesday to review the water supply situation of the metropolis.

"The municipal administration is keeping a close eye on the available water storage in the dam," the BMC said and appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously.

Mumbai gets its daily water supply from seven different lakes - Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. Most of these lakes are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and in neighbouring Thane and Nashik districts.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

