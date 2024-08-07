sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • BMC Officer Booked, Two Held by ACB for Seeking Rs 2 Crore Bribe from Property Developer

Published 15:16 IST, August 7th 2024

BMC Officer Booked, Two Held by ACB for Seeking Rs 2 Crore Bribe from Property Developer

Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two individuals for soliciting a Rs 2 crore bribe from a property developer to protect illegal construction.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bribe
Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two individuals for soliciting a Rs 2 crore bribe from a property developer to protect illegal construction. | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:16 IST, August 7th 2024