BMTC Suspends Bus Conductor For Assaulting Woman Passenger In Bengaluru
A video went viral on social media on Tuesday shows BMTC bus conductor repeatedly hitting a woman passenger
Bengaluru: The news coming from Bengaluru where a BMTC bus conductor has been suspended after an assault video went viral online. The video shows him attacking a female passenger on Tuesday morning.
The Incident happened at 10 am today when the woman was travelling from Bilekalli to Shivajinagar (route 368/6). A video that went viral on social media shows him repeatedly hitting her.
Woman who was assaulted by the bus conductor has filed a complaint at Siddapura police station. On the other hand BMTC released a press note stating that the bus conductor has been suspended with immediate effect with further investigation going on.
BMTC shared press release today:
