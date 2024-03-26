BMTC Suspends Bus Conductor For Assaulting Woman Passenger In Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The news coming from Bengaluru where a BMTC bus conductor has been suspended after an assault video went viral online. The video shows him attacking a female passenger on Tuesday morning.

The Incident happened at 10 am today when the woman was travelling from Bilekalli to Shivajinagar (route 368/6). A video that went viral on social media shows him repeatedly hitting her.

Viral image of bus conductor assaulting women passenger

Woman who was assaulted by the bus conductor has filed a complaint at Siddapura police station. On the other hand BMTC released a press note stating that the bus conductor has been suspended with immediate effect with further investigation going on.

BMTC shared press release today:

