sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Files Habeas Corpus Plea in HC, Seeks Immediate Release

Published 15:06 IST, August 19th 2024

BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Files Habeas Corpus Plea in HC, Seeks Immediate Release

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, has moved Bombay High Court claiming he has been illegally detained

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mihir Shah arrested
Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, has moved Bombay High Court claiming he has been illegally detained | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:06 IST, August 19th 2024