Published 21:16 IST, November 20th 2024
Speeding BMW Hits Journalist On Motorbike, Man Thrown 100-Meters Away In Chennai, Dies
The victim, who was riding a motorcycle, was flung about one hundred meters away from the accident spot when the speeding BMW car knocked the two-wheeler.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo
