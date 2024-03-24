×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 07:14 IST

Boarding, deboarding of passengers to be not allowed at SC metro station on Sep 9-10

Boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed at Supreme Court metro station on September 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi police encourage citizens to use Metro services from Sep 8 to 10 | Image: PTI/File
Image: PTI/File | Image:self
  • 2 min read
Delhi Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.

In a late-night update, the DMRC added that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except Supreme Court Metro Station where boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

Supreme Court Metro Station is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan -- the venue of the mega summit.

However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry or exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in the New Delhi district on September 9 and 10 to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations, the DMRC said.

Parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and R K Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 AM on September 8 till noon on September 11, it said.

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate the movement of the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9-10 at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. 

Published September 7th, 2023 at 07:14 IST

