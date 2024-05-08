Updated May 8th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Boat Capsizes in Pulwama, 7 Rescued, 2 Missing
A boat capsized in Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday leaving two non-local individuals missing.
Reported by: Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Boat Capsizes in Pulwama, 7 Rescued, 2 Missing | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: A devastating incident unfolded at Hatiwara in Pulwama as a boat capsized, leaving two non-local individuals missing while six others were fortunate to be rescued. Local authorities, alongside the diligent efforts of the Awantipora police, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations to locate the missing persons.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
With inputs from Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
