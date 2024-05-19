BREAKING: Boat Carrying over 10 People Capsizes in Ganga in Patna, 2 Missing; Rescue Operation On | Image:PTI/representative

Patna: In a tragic incident, two people went missing after a boat carrying nearly a dozen people capsized in River Ganga in Bihar’s Patna in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

According to sources, a few farmers took the boat ride to transport their vegetables when the tragedy struck.

#WATCH | Maner, Bihar: 2 people missing after a boat capsized in Ganga River in Mahavir Tola village; rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/uwYJz1liKN — ANI (@ANI)

Police said except for the two missing farmers, the rest of the passengers swam and came to shore. Soon after receiving the information, police launched a rescue and search operation.

According to Sunil Kumar Bhagat, Police Station Head, Maner, the tragedy befell on the farmers at around 7-8am when they were taking their vegetables in a boat.

"In the morning around 7-8 am, a few farmers were taking their vegetables in a boat, and as they were about to reach the Mahavir Tola ghat, the boat capsized. Except for 2 people, rest of them swam and came to shore...search operation is underway, SDRF team has reached...as per the people there were 10-12 people in the boat,” news agency ANI quoted the police station head as saying.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

