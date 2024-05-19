Updated May 19th, 2024 at 14:27 IST
BREAKING: Boat Carrying over 10 People Capsizes in Ganga in Patna, 2 Missing; Rescue Operation On
In a tragic incident, a boat carrying dozens of labourers capsized in River Ganga in Bihar’s Patna, police said on Sunday
- India
- 2 min read
Patna: In a tragic incident, two people went missing after a boat carrying nearly a dozen people capsized in River Ganga in Bihar’s Patna in the early hours of Sunday, said police.
According to sources, a few farmers took the boat ride to transport their vegetables when the tragedy struck.
Police said except for the two missing farmers, the rest of the passengers swam and came to shore. Soon after receiving the information, police launched a rescue and search operation.
According to Sunil Kumar Bhagat, Police Station Head, Maner, the tragedy befell on the farmers at around 7-8am when they were taking their vegetables in a boat.
"In the morning around 7-8 am, a few farmers were taking their vegetables in a boat, and as they were about to reach the Mahavir Tola ghat, the boat capsized. Except for 2 people, rest of them swam and came to shore...search operation is underway, SDRF team has reached...as per the people there were 10-12 people in the boat,” news agency ANI quoted the police station head as saying.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published May 19th, 2024 at 13:39 IST