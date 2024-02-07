the Delhi Police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, intensifies their boat patrolling at least a week before Republic Day celebrations. | Image: Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a bid to fortify security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police have taken an unconventional approach by extending their surveillance to water bodies. The force organized a special drive for boat patrolling on the Yamuna River, utilizing binoculars to keep a watchful eye on potential illegal activities in the Yamuna Khadar area.

As part of an annual initiative, the Delhi Police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, intensifies their boat patrolling at least a week before Republic Day celebrations. The initiative aims to detect and thwart any suspicious activities that might pose a threat to the security of the national capital during this crucial period.

Advertisement

Drones Cameras Being Deployed to Conduct Extensive Surveillance

The security measures are not confined to the waterways alone. Drone cameras are being deployed to conduct extensive surveillance over dense forest areas in Yamuna Khadar, especially behind the Red Fort. This aerial monitoring adds an extra layer of security, ensuring comprehensive coverage of potential security threats.

Advertisement

A special drive for search operations, led by paramilitary personnel, involves foot patrols in the Yamuna Khadar. Equipped with modern weapons, a squad of nearly 20 soldiers conducts pit checks and monitors sensitive areas to ensure a robust security presence.

Over 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi, with heightened traffic restrictions and public guidelines in place for the January 26 parade. The use of drone cameras and aerial surveillance in sensitive zones across Delhi NCR maintains a heightened level of alertness and vigilance.

Advertisement

Delhi Police has also undertaken targeted security measures in the North-East District, verifying 'SIM Card Dealers' and 'Second-Hand Car Dealers' to ensure comprehensive safety. Intensive checks at OYO hotels have been conducted, educating the staff about safety protocols.

All-Women Parade and Band Contingent

In a historic move, the Delhi Police is set to make its presence felt at the Republic Day Parade with an all-women parade and band contingent. This marks a significant milestone as the Delhi police contingent has been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1950, underlining the commitment to inclusivity and gender representation in the security forces.