Published 23:47 IST, October 3rd 2024
Bodies of missing woman, son found in well in Rajasthan
The bodies of a woman and her son, who were missing since Tuesday, were found in a well near their house on Thursday in Jhirana police station area
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The bodies of a woman and her son, who were missing since Tuesday, were found in a well near their house on Thursday in Jhirana police station area
