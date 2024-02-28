Advertisement

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) The body of one of the two missing victims of the boat disaster at Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat district was recovered four days after the incident near Biswanath Ghat, about 100 km downstream of the Brahmaputra river from the accident site, on Saturday morning, a top official said.

With the recovery of the body, the death toll in the boat tragedy has increased to two.

Advertisement

Jorhat deputy commission Ashok Barman told PTI that the body was recovered by Forest department officials of the area.

"Documents were recovered on the body, from which it was identified to be of Indreswar Bora of Lakhimpur district," he said.

Advertisement

The other missing victim, a doctor from Jorhat, is still to be traced and search operations near the accident site at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat as well as surrounding and downstream areas are continuing, Barman added.

The body has been brought to Biswanath Chariali and will be taken for post-mortem before handing over to family members later.

Advertisement

At least two persons were killed and one remained untraced when a single-engine private boat with around 90 passengers heading to Majuli collided with a government-owned ferry near Nimati Ghat on Wednesday.

Search operations are being conducted by multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, district administrations and police personnel. PTI SSG RG RG