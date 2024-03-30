×

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 21:27 IST

Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried in Haryana's Meham; two arrested

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder.

Sangeeta alias Divya had gone missing on May 11, and her family living in Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area reported it on May 14, they said.

The police said a case was initially registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of IPC at JP Kalan police station here.

During investigation, two people, Ravi and Anil, were arrested in Meham on Saturday who disclosed that they had hatched a conspiracy to kill the singer, a senior police officer said.

The body was subsequently found on Sunday, and murder charges were added to the case, he said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place over strained relationship with the accused.

The accused had contacted the singer on the pretext of making a music video. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her. Later, they buried the body in the Meham police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the incident. In the notice, the commission demanded FIR copy and details of the accused persons by Friday.

“This is in reference to the proceedings of the DCW regarding kidnapping and murder of a lady singer. The Commission has been informed that the lady was missing since May 11. In this regard a missing complaint was lodged at PS Jaffarpur, Delhi by her family. It is learnt that the body of the lady has been found on May 22 from Meham, Rohtak, Haryana.

“In view of the above, please provide copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused arrested, copy of post-mortem report of the victim and copy of missing complaint lodged by the family of the victim, along with action taken thereon,” the notice stated.

The notice also asked the detailed action taken report in the matter.

Police said the woman's body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination.

However, her relatives, along with some local leaders of the Bhim Army and other parties, brought the body to the JP Kalan police station and staged a protest alleging that the victim was gang-raped, they said.

However, police said there is no evidence of rape so far.

The accused used to be friends with the woman who had filed a rape case against Ravi earlier, police said.

According to police, the investigation is underway and action will be taken against the personnel if any lapse is found in the probe. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK

Published May 24th, 2022 at 21:27 IST

