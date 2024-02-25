Advertisement

The body of a man with his throat slit was found hanging at his house in Datiyana village in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, police said.

The police, however, said the man may be murdered.

“We suspect Himanshu (26) was killed and his body was hanged from the ceiling in the house to show that it was a suicide case as the body had many injury marks,” SHO Yashpal Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

A case was registered in this regard against unidentified people following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, police said.