Advertisement

US aircraft giant Boeing is bringing its new widebody 777-9 jet for an introduction at the Wings India 2024 event which will be held from January 18 to 21 in Hyderabad. The airplane is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display for visitors from January 18 and 19.

The exhibition will take place ahead of the procurement of the jets by Air India which will receive ten 777-9s, as part of the carrier's "substantial order" placed in 2023 in the wake of the growing demand for international air travel.

Advertisement

The 777-9 will be the world's largest and efficient twin-engine jet and it is based on the twin-aisle airplane - the 777 - and incorporates advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family. Boeing has received more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and 777-8 Freighter.

Get ready to witness the sky transform into a canvas of innovation as #WingsIndia2024 takes flight! Celebrate India's phenomenal rise as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market and join us for an extraordinary experience that promises to redefine the way +



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/bgR99lLwwA — Wings India 2024 (@WingsIndia2024) January 5, 2024

"We welcome the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers' fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world," said Ryan Weir, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for India.

The company, at the Wings India 2024, will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, services, top-tier sustenance, and training capabilities and engage with customers and industry partners.

Advertisement

According to Wings India's website, the event will be attended by 1500 delegates from 106 countries and 200 exhibitors from across the globe. Apart from 5,000 business visitors, the event will be attended by 1 lakh people from 106 nations.

"We are excited to reinforce our commitment to India's aerospace industry and showcase our leading products and services at Wings India 2024," said Salil Gupte, Boeing India's President.

Advertisement

Notably, Boeing has partnered with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad and a Global Support Center in Gurgaon. In addition to this, the company has committed a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs to support India's growing demand for pilots in the next two decades.

