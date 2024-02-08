Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Boeing to introduce brand new 777-9 jet at Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad starting Jan 18

Boeing will introduce its new widebody 777-9 jet for an introduction at the Wings India 2024 event which will be held from January 18 to 21 in Hyderabad.

Digital Desk
Boeing
The 777 jet by Boeing. | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US aircraft giant Boeing is bringing its new widebody 777-9 jet for an introduction at the Wings India 2024 event which will be held from January 18 to 21 in Hyderabad. The airplane is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display for visitors from January 18 and 19. 

The exhibition will take place ahead of the procurement of the jets by Air India which will receive ten 777-9s, as part of the carrier's "substantial order" placed in 2023 in the wake of the growing demand for international air travel. 

Advertisement

The 777-9 will be the world's largest and efficient twin-engine jet and it is based on the twin-aisle airplane - the 777 - and incorporates advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family. Boeing has received more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and 777-8 Freighter.

Get ready to witness the sky transform into a canvas of innovation as #WingsIndia2024 takes flight! Celebrate India's phenomenal rise as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market and join us for an extraordinary experience that promises to redefine the way +

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/bgR99lLwwA

— Wings India 2024 (@WingsIndia2024) January 5, 2024

"We welcome the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers' fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world," said Ryan Weir, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for India.

The company, at the Wings India 2024, will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, services, top-tier sustenance, and training capabilities and engage with customers and industry partners. 

Advertisement

According to Wings India's website, the event will be attended by 1500 delegates from 106 countries and 200 exhibitors from across the globe. Apart from 5,000 business visitors, the event will be attended by 1 lakh people from 106 nations.

"We are excited to reinforce our commitment to India's aerospace industry and showcase our leading products and services at Wings India 2024," said Salil Gupte, Boeing India's President. 

Advertisement

Notably, Boeing has partnered with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad and a Global Support Center in Gurgaon. In addition to this, the company has committed a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs to support India's growing demand for pilots in the next two decades. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement