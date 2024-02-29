Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Bollywood Stars React To This Touching Video Of Security Guard's Daughter Graduating From UK College

Viral Video: More than 20 million people have viewed the video on Instagram, and there have been a ton of comments.

Pritam Saha
Bollywood Celebrities React To This Heartwarming Video Of A Security Guard's Daughter Receiving Her College Degree in the UK
Bollywood Celebrities React To This Heartwarming Video Of A Security Guard's Daughter Receiving Her College Degree in the UK | Image:Instagram
Viral: The internet has been moved by a touching video of a security guard's daughter graduating from a UK college, and celebrities like Esha Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana have responded to it. The daughter sent her father, who sent her overseas to pursue her education, a "thank you" note.

In the video, the father and daughter are shown hugging as the daughter gets admission to the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom. As the footage goes on, it shows the father bidding his daughter farewell and then her graduation. Wearing the cap and gown for her graduation, the girl leaps with delight. "To everyone who said to my father, You are just a guard, you can't send your daughter abroad," she said, sharing the video. “My lifeguard, he pulled it off.”

More than 20 million people have viewed the video on Instagram, and there have been a ton of comments. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a salute emoji, but Esha Gupta commented, "Oh man!! Bravo, brother! Our parents give us everything they own. Never trust anything someone says to make you feel less than they are. You exist for yourself." Actor and social media influencer Dolly Singh became emotional and posted on social media, saying, “crying sobbing.”

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Viral

