Viral: The internet has been moved by a touching video of a security guard's daughter graduating from a UK college, and celebrities like Esha Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana have responded to it. The daughter sent her father, who sent her overseas to pursue her education, a "thank you" note.

In the video, the father and daughter are shown hugging as the daughter gets admission to the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom. As the footage goes on, it shows the father bidding his daughter farewell and then her graduation. Wearing the cap and gown for her graduation, the girl leaps with delight. "To everyone who said to my father, You are just a guard, you can't send your daughter abroad," she said, sharing the video. “My lifeguard, he pulled it off.”

More than 20 million people have viewed the video on Instagram, and there have been a ton of comments. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a salute emoji, but Esha Gupta commented, "Oh man!! Bravo, brother! Our parents give us everything they own. Never trust anything someone says to make you feel less than they are. You exist for yourself." Actor and social media influencer Dolly Singh became emotional and posted on social media, saying, “crying sobbing.”