sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bomb Hoax At Kolkata Airport After Passenger Suspects Explosives In Woman's Bag

Published 20:26 IST, November 10th 2024

Bomb Hoax At Kolkata Airport After Passenger Suspects Explosives In Woman's Bag

Kolkata airport on high alert after a passenger falsely claimed a bomb was on an IndiGo flight. The suspect was detained, and no bomb was found.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bomb Hoax At Kolkata Airport After Passenger Suspects Explosives In Woman's Bag
Bomb Hoax At Kolkata Airport After Passenger Suspects Explosives In Woman's Bag | Image: Shutterstcok / Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:26 IST, November 10th 2024