Bomb Hoax At Kolkata Airport After Passenger Suspects Explosives In Woman's Bag
Kolkata airport on high alert after a passenger falsely claimed a bomb was on an IndiGo flight. The suspect was detained, and no bomb was found.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bomb Hoax At Kolkata Airport After Passenger Suspects Explosives In Woman's Bag | Image: Shutterstcok / Representative
