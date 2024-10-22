sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bomb Scare Chaos: Nearly 80 Flights Hit by Fresh Threats in 24 Hours, Over 160 Hoax Calls This Week

Published 20:39 IST, October 22nd 2024

Bomb Scare Chaos: Nearly 80 Flights Hit by Fresh Threats in 24 Hours, Over 160 Hoax Calls This Week

Nearly 80 flights have been targeted with bomb threats. Among the affected airlines, 23 flights belonged to IndiGo, 21 to Vistara, 12 to Akasa, 23 to Air India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Image: Republic Digital
  • 5 min read
19:44 IST, October 22nd 2024