Bomb Threat at 6 Locations in Mumbai, Police on High Alert

The image is used for representational purpose. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Advertisement

The Mumbai Police are on high alert after an unknown caller threatened to bomb several places across the city.

According to news agency ANI, the caller stated that bombs have been placed at six different places.

Advertisement

As of now Mumbai Police and other security agencies are on high alert after the message and efforts are underway to track the messenger.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)