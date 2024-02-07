Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:35 IST
Bomb Threat at 6 Locations in Mumbai, Police on High Alert
According to news agency ANI, the caller stated that bombs have been placed at six different places.
The Mumbai Police are on high alert after an unknown caller threatened to bomb several places across the city.
As of now Mumbai Police and other security agencies are on high alert after the message and efforts are underway to track the messenger.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
