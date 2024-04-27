Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport authority received a hoax call threatening a bomb at Terminal 1 of the airport leading to a major panic-like situation. The security agencies were immediately activated on receiving the bomb threat and the bomb disposal squad along with the local police reached the airport. The entire terminal was evacuated and a detailed search was carried out by the bomb squad. According to the Mumbai police, after hours of investigation, nothing suspicious was found inside the terminal building and eventually the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Airport police have registered a case against an unknown person and a probe has been initiated. Efforts are being made to trace the accused.

Advertisement

Police are searching for the accused

The police sources stated that the caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at gate number- 1 of Terminal 1. The airport authority promptly informed the concerned departments, including the police, and the bomb disposal squad. The entire terminal was cordoned off by the security personnel and a detailed inspection was carried out.

Advertisement

After a thorough search, no suspicious item was discovered and consequently, the Mumbai Airport Authority declared the call “non-specific”, following which the operations were resumed at the terminal.

According to the FIR, registered by the Mumbai police, the Mumbai International Airport administration received a call from a mobile number, wherein the caller, without revealing his identity, stated that a bomb had been planted at gate number-1 of Terminal-1.

Advertisement

The police said that they have registered a case against the unknown caller and efforts are being made to trace him.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

