Bomb Threat Sent to Muradnagar Ordnance Factory via Email, Police Launch Probe

Ghaziabad (UP): A bomb threat email was sent to the administrative wing of the Indian Ordnance Factory in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar triggering a high-alert response from Ghaziabad police on Monday. The threat received through an official email ID of the factory, warned of an attempt to blow up the facility.

The Ordnance Factory in Muradnagar, located in the Muradnagar police station area of Ghaziabad, is known for manufacturing bombs and artillery shells for the Indian Armed Forces.

The threatening mail, sent from an unknown email ID, caused immediate concern due to the sensitive nature of the facility.

ACP Ghaziabad, Lipi Nagaich, confirmed the threat and the rapid response by multiple police units. “Today, information was received from Ordnance Factory Muradnagar police station area Muradnagar that a threatening mail has been received on OFM's mail ID from another mail ID. In this regard, the police team of the police station, cyber cell, BDS team and other teams are collecting evidence such as IP address, etc. are being collected. After this, further legal action will be taken by the police station after receiving the complaint,” she said.

Several Teams rush to Spot

Following the report, a joint team of local police, cyber cell experts, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS), and forensic teams rushed to the spot.

They began examining the source of the email, scanning servers and tracking the IP address and other digital footprints linked to the sender.

However, security was tightened, and all entries and exits were closely monitored.

The factory administration cooperated fully with the authorities as the investigation moved forward.

Origin of Email Still Under Investigation

Police sources said that the origin of the email was still under investigation and efforts were being made to trace the sender using cyber forensic tools.

The motive behind the threat also remained unclear at the time of reporting.

The factory continued functioning under heightened security protocols, though all safety measures were activated across departments.