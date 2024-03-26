Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:50 IST
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Mumbai-Bound Kamayani Express
Chaos Hit Security Agencies in Uttar Pradesh After Kamayani Express Bomb Threat Call
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Mumbai-Bound Kamyani Express | Image:PTI/ Representational
Explosive in Kamayani Express: It shook the Indian Railways and the security agencies in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, after a threatening call was received by the officials of the Indian Railways about the presence of bomb in the Kamayani Express train travelling from Ballia to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. According to the sources, an alert was flagged that explosive material was reported in the Kamayani Express travelling via Jaunpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.