Explosive in Kamayani Express: It shook the Indian Railways and the security agencies in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, after a threatening call was received by the officials of the Indian Railways about the presence of bomb in the Kamayani Express train travelling from Ballia to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. According to the sources, an alert was flagged that explosive material was reported in the Kamayani Express travelling via Jaunpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

