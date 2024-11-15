Published 22:17 IST, November 15th 2024
Bonus of Rs 300 Crore Credited to Accounts of 2.62 Lakh Farmers in Haryana
With a single click, the amount was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 2.62 lakh farmers.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rs 300 Crore Bonus Disbursed to 2.62 Lakh Haryana Farmers | Image: Pexels
22:17 IST, November 15th 2024