Booking an Airbnb? New Camera Rules Starting April 30. What Guests Need to Know

New Delhi: In a bid to prioritise security, Airbnb, a home rental platform has banned security cameras inside guest houses. The new policy, which includes stricter regulations on both indoor and outdoor security cameras at Airbnb properties, is set to take effect on April 30th.

Earlier, there were guidelines allowing for indoor security cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms within Airbnb properties, provided they were clearly visible and disclosed in listings before booking. However, reports began surfacing on social media regarding the discovery of seemingly concealed cameras in Airbnb accommodations, including in areas where privacy is typically expected.

In a blog post, the San Francisco-based company said, "Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally as part of efforts to simplify our policy on security cameras and other devices and to continue to prioritize the privacy of our community."

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," head of community policy and partnerships Juniper Downs said in an online post.

According to Airbnb, doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will continue to be allowed for home security purposes and to identify unauthorized parties.

However, hosts will be mandated to disclose the placement of any outdoor security cameras. It's noted that outdoor cameras cannot monitor areas such as outdoor showers or saunas, as outlined by Airbnb in their statement.