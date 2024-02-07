FM Sitharaman also enumerated the establishment of numerous prestigious institutions of higher learning, including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget Thursday at 11 am. The education sector, a key focus of attention, awaited eagerly to discern the Finance Ministry's proposals. During her budget speech, Sitharaman acknowledged the significant strides made under the National Education Policy (NEP) and emphasized the pivotal role played by the Prime Minister's SHRI schools in providing quality education and fostering holistic development. FM Sitharaman also enumerated the establishment of numerous prestigious institutions of higher learning, including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, and 390 universities. Highlighting the achievements of the Skill India Mission, the Finance Minister stated, "The Skill India Mission has successfully trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)."

FM Sitharaman Addresses Entrepreneurial Landscape

Addressing the entrepreneurial landscape, Sitharaman announced that the PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned a staggering 43 crore loans, amounting to Rs 22.5 lakh crores, supporting the entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth.

Sitharaman also highlighted the contributions of fund of funds, Startup India, and startup credit guarantee schemes in fostering a conducive environment for budding entrepreneurs.

FM Sitharaman Expresses Pride in India’s Sporting Achievements

Expressing pride in the country's sporting achievements, the Finance Minister lauded the youth for scaling new heights in sports.

FM Sitharaman specifically mentioned the record-breaking medal tally in the 2023 Asian Games and Asian Para Games, reflecting a "high confidence level."