Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Boosting Connectivity: Chennai-Bengaluru Highway to Get New Bypass in Vellore

This new thoroughfare will seamlessly connect the service lane of the highway at Sathuvachari within Vellore Corporation limits to Kangeyanallur village.

Isha Bhandari
Preliminary Construction Begins On Chennai-Bengaluru Highway In Vellore
Preliminary Construction Begins On Chennai-Bengaluru Highway In Vellore | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Vellore to get connected with Chennai-Bengaluru highway. The initial civil work for constructing a new bypass, along with a high-level bridge over the Palar River, has finally commenced. This bypass is set to connect the city with the bustling Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), providing a crucial link for commuters and enhancing regional connectivity. The ambitious project, spearheaded by the Construction and Maintenance (C&M) wing of the State Highways, aims to construct a four-lane bypass stretching 3 kilometers. This new thoroughfare will seamlessly connect the service lane of the highway at Sathuvachari within Vellore Corporation limits to Kangeyanallur village near VIT in the Katpadi area.

R Poovarasan, Assistant Engineer at the Department of Highways, affirmed the commencement of preliminary work, including the clearance of vegetation on the acquired land spanning 70,775 square meters. Poovarasan stated, "We have initiated the preliminary work of clearing vegetation on the acquired land (70,775 sq.m). The bypass and the bridge are slated for completion by the end of 2025."

Advertisement

Key features of the bypass include:

- Cost and Timeline: The project is estimated to cost Rs 90 crore, with a completion timeline spanning 24 months.

Advertisement

- Carriageway Specifications: The four-lane carriageway will be 15 meters wide, featuring a 2.5-meter median, significantly wider than the existing Katpadi flyover, thereby accommodating more vehicles and easing traffic congestion.

- Traffic Facilitation: Once operational, the new bypass is expected to facilitate the daily commute of at least 17,250 vehicles, providing a smoother and faster transit experience for travelers.

Advertisement

The highlight of the project lies in the construction of a high-level bridge over the Palar River. 

Key aspects of the bridge include:

- Structural Design: The bridge, spanning 475 meters with a width of 15 meters, will be supported by a minimum of 19 pillars strategically positioned across the Palar River.

- Elevation: Positioned at least three meters higher than the existing Katpadi flyover, the bridge will stand at a height of 20 feet above the dry river bed, ensuring structural resilience and safeguarding against potential inundation and damage.

Advertisement

The commencement of construction marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the longstanding demand of Vellore residents for improved connectivity and infrastructure. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement