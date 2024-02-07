Advertisement

Bengaluru: Vellore to get connected with Chennai-Bengaluru highway. The initial civil work for constructing a new bypass, along with a high-level bridge over the Palar River, has finally commenced. This bypass is set to connect the city with the bustling Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), providing a crucial link for commuters and enhancing regional connectivity. The ambitious project, spearheaded by the Construction and Maintenance (C&M) wing of the State Highways, aims to construct a four-lane bypass stretching 3 kilometers. This new thoroughfare will seamlessly connect the service lane of the highway at Sathuvachari within Vellore Corporation limits to Kangeyanallur village near VIT in the Katpadi area.

R Poovarasan, Assistant Engineer at the Department of Highways, affirmed the commencement of preliminary work, including the clearance of vegetation on the acquired land spanning 70,775 square meters. Poovarasan stated, "We have initiated the preliminary work of clearing vegetation on the acquired land (70,775 sq.m). The bypass and the bridge are slated for completion by the end of 2025."

Key features of the bypass include:

- Cost and Timeline: The project is estimated to cost Rs 90 crore, with a completion timeline spanning 24 months.

- Carriageway Specifications: The four-lane carriageway will be 15 meters wide, featuring a 2.5-meter median, significantly wider than the existing Katpadi flyover, thereby accommodating more vehicles and easing traffic congestion.

- Traffic Facilitation: Once operational, the new bypass is expected to facilitate the daily commute of at least 17,250 vehicles, providing a smoother and faster transit experience for travelers.

The highlight of the project lies in the construction of a high-level bridge over the Palar River.

Key aspects of the bridge include:

- Structural Design: The bridge, spanning 475 meters with a width of 15 meters, will be supported by a minimum of 19 pillars strategically positioned across the Palar River.

- Elevation: Positioned at least three meters higher than the existing Katpadi flyover, the bridge will stand at a height of 20 feet above the dry river bed, ensuring structural resilience and safeguarding against potential inundation and damage.

The commencement of construction marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the longstanding demand of Vellore residents for improved connectivity and infrastructure.