Updated April 13th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

The Case of the Missing Label: Why Bournvita Can't Call Itself 'Healthy' Anymore

Remove all beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of 'health drinks', Centre issues big order.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rethink Your "Health Drink": Bournvita Reclassified Due to High Sugar Content
Rethink Your "Health Drink": Bournvita Reclassified Due to High Sugar Content | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A year after an influencer highlighted concerns regarding the high sugar content in Bournvita, the Centre has directed e-commerce platforms to remove Bournvita and other similar beverages from the 'health drink' category.

 The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an advisory noting the absence of a defined term for 'health drink' under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act 2006 or related regulations by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This advisory specifically addresses concerns raised regarding product categorization by Mondelez, the parent company of Bournvita, Cadbury, and other major brands.

The advisory comes following an investigation by the NCPCR revealing that Bournvita contains sugar levels exceeding acceptable limits. 

"National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated in a notification dated April 10. 

Advertisement

Earlier, the NCPCR had urged the FSSAI to take action against companies that were promoting power supplements as 'health drinks' despite failing to meet safety standards and guidelines. 

Controversy surrounding the health benefits of Bournvita

The controversy surrounding the health benefits of Bournvita first emerged after a YouTube video in which a content creator criticized the powder supplement, highlighting its excessive sugar content, cocoa solids, and harmful colourants. The video warned of potential serious health risks, including cancer, particularly in children.

However, Mondelez asserted that the sugar content in Bournvita falls well below the recommended daily limit for children. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

